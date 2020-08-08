SparksPay (SPK) Trading 30.7% Higher This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 72.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $13,636.45 and approximately $100.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000762 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,438,365 coins and its circulating supply is 8,451,163 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

