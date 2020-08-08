SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

