SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 218,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,215. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

