SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,553,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399,917. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

