SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.0% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,920. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

