SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after buying an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $353.27. The stock had a trading volume of 673,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.