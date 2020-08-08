Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $5.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.78 or 0.04978153 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.