SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $761,141.29 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $761,141.29 and approximately $197.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00838216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.01275338 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00139459 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,755.11 or 1.00273783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007070 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00103086 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

