Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,270.92

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9,270.92 and traded as high as $10,525.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $10,445.00, with a volume of 83,966 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,600 ($93.53) to GBX 7,960 ($97.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,000 ($86.14) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($104.60) to £100 ($123.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,510.77 ($104.74).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,270.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

