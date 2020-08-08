Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE SRLP opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.72). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

In other news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc bought 723,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,023,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 989.0% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,123 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

