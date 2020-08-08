Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Issues Earnings Results

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.19. 35,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,966. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

In related news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc acquired 723,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $10,023,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.