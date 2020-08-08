SpreadCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7,813.41 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $7,813.41 and $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

