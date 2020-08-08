SRCOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,552.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 114.2% higher against the dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $176,301.93 and $1,552.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

