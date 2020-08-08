StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,198.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $548,795.36 and approximately $1,198.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.