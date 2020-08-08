Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $490.71

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.71 and traded as high as $514.40. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 69,808 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.53.

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

