Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.23.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

