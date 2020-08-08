Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 179.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 6,567,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

