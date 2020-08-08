Status (SNT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Status has a market cap of $94.95 million and $12.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance and BigONE. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Gatecoin, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Neraex, Ovis, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, IDEX, Koinex, GOPAX, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Huobi, IDAX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDCM, Bithumb, DDEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

