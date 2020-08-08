Stealth (XST) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $11,799.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005051 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00038464 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,575,596 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.