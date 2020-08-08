Steem (STEEM) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, RuDEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and $5.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,725.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.02611320 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00659686 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 389,885,923 coins and its circulating supply is 372,911,829 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Poloniex, RuDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.