Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,730 over the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.