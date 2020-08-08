Stipend Market Capitalization Tops $30,131.99 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $30,131.99 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 158.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00834653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.01280867 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00139533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,722.11 or 0.99904767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00102563 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

