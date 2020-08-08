Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0026

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 159.2% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $30,249.96 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00860960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035017 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.01341093 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,782.18 or 1.00091978 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00101256 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.