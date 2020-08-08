STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.98

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.98 and traded as high as $24.80. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 2,605,200 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.35 ($30.73).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.98.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.