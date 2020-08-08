Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 7th (BEI, CNDT, CSIQ, EXLS, FLT, GWPH, IAG, JEN, NXTC, PCOM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 7th:

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Get Beiersdorf AG alerts:

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $234.00 target price on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS). Barrington Research issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.