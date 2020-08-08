Storj (STORJ) Hits Market Cap of $39.06 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Liquid and Huobi. Storj has a total market cap of $39.06 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,489,984 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX, Liqui, OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, ABCC, Radar Relay, Liquid, Gate.io, Tidex, Bittrex, Poloniex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

