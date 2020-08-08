Storm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $365,316.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01983070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110402 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, WazirX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

