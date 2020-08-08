StormX Market Cap Hits $21.25 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $3.12 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,370,317,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,236,218,072 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.