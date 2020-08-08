STPT (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

