STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $25,262.09 and $290.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.03323706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.02619781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00494562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00803927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00799285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00059107 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.