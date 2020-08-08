STRAKS Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $22,419.75 and $12.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,747.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.87 or 0.03369950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.02619081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00494858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00799810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00796224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059362 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

