Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 6,210 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 2,226,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.