Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 424,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 370,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,314. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

