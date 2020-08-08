Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 24,083 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,475 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,373.0% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,381,000 after buying an additional 1,604,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.72 during midday trading on Friday. 1,436,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,619. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

