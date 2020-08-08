Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 2,915 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 206,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 446,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

