Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 6,555 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

PWV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

