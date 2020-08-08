Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,670,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $43.87. 35,755,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,022,977. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.