Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 177,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,667,250. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

