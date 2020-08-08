Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,743,000.

BIV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 907,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

