Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227,926. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

