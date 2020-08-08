Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 580,814 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,907. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

