Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.04. 624,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

