Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,933,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,163,368. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $274.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

