Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after acquiring an additional 542,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after buying an additional 1,785,462 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

