Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 4,142 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. 557,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,268. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

