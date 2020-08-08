Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 42,901 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 82,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.15. 1,473,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,349. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

