Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 39,481 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

