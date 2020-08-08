Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 476.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $381,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,810,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 113,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $88.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

