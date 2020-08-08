Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 942,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,101. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

