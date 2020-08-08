Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 64,883 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,883 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 943,297 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

